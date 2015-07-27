* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Merlin Entertainments suffers biggest one-day fall
* Mining sector rebounds after a volatile week
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, July 27 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Monday after falls in Merlin Entertainments and Pearson
and ahead of GDP data due later in the week, but outperformed
broader European equities as battered miners staged a rebound.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,559.00 points by 0752 GMT. It fell 1.1 percent on Friday, with
a slump in commodity shares tracking a sharp drop in metals and
oil prices.
"I think what's really affecting the FTSE at the moment is
the idea that we are going to see the GDP numbers from the UK
and the U.S. this week and that could very well change any sort
of risks attitude that there might be amongst investors," said
London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly.
Merlin Entertainments was the top faller after
warning that annual profit would be about 9 percent lower than
forecasts due to the effects of a rollercoaster crash. The
shares tumbled as much as 7.8 percent, their worst one-day drop.
"It's had a tough one ... there might very well be an
adverse impact on the profitability next year as well and that
is really sending investors running for the exits this morning,"
Kelly said.
Pearson also fell, shedding 2.5 percent after
saying it was in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in the
Economist.
On the upside, mining sector staged a rebound after a
volatile week despite metals prices languishing near multi-year
lows. The FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 1.5 percent.
In other gainers, Reckitt Benckiser Group added 1.9
percent after the consumer goods maker increased its full-year
net revenue and margin targets.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Alison Williams)