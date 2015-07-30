* FTSE 100 index ends 0.6 pct higher
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 30 Britain's top share index rose
for a third straight day on Thursday, with energy shares leading
the way as oil prices gained and Royal Dutch Shell
rallied after it announced jobs and spending cuts.
InterContinental Hotels climbed 4.8 percent after
the Financial Times reported that it had held talks with rival
Starwood Hotels on a deal.
The FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent higher at
6,668.87 points after touching a one-week high of 6,697.40
points earlier in the session.
The UK Oil and Gas index rose 3.1 percent, the
biggest gain by a sector, after oil prices rose. U.S. crude and
gasoline stocks declined more than expected and U.S. oil
production fell.
Royal Dutch Shell led the sector higher, rising nearly 5
percent after the company said it would axe 6,500 jobs this year
and step up spending cuts. It plans to increase asset disposals
to $50 billion between 2014 and 2018 as it pushes ahead with its
proposed $70 billion acquisition of BG Group. Shares in
BG Group jumped about 4 percent.
"Shell's move of cutting jobs and reducing capex has pleased
investors as it's a good way of maintaining a strong dividend
culture," Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity, said.
"Sentiment has also improved as its integration with BG is also
going well."
The broader market also got some support from earnings
reports. Rolls-Royce rose 2.6 percent despite reporting a
32 percent drop in half-year profits. The results were slightly
better than expected after the engine maker slashed its
forecasts three times in the past nine months.
On the downside, engineering and support services firm
Babcock dropped nearly 5 percent, the biggest decline in
the FTSE 100 index, with revenue from the defence and security
division coming in lower in the first half of the year.
BT Group, Britain's broadband market leader, fell 1.2
percent despite posting first-quarter revenue and core earnings
in line with forecasts.
"Results were in line with expectations but Global Services
performance was disappointing despite all the cost cutting.
Broadband disclosure was also slightly weaker than expected,"
Brenda Kelly, analyst at London Capital Group, said.
