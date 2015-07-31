* FTSE 100 set for fourth straight day of gains
* ITV up after Liberty Global increases stake in ITV
* InterContinental Hotels falls - no Starwood merger talks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 31 Britain's top equity index moved
forward on Friday as a rise in the shares of media group ITV
and energy company BG set the market up for a
fourth straight day of gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen in the
last three sessions, was up by 0.1 percent at 6,675.04 points.
The FTSE is up around 2 percent since the start of 2015 but some
6 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points set in April.
ITV rose 1.6 percent, making it one of the best performing
stocks, after European cable operator Liberty Global
increased its stake in ITV to 9.9 percent, but said it still had
no intention of taking over ITV.
BG also rose 0.8 percent. Even though BG's core earnings
nearly halved in the second quarter after a huge hit from
persistently weak oil prices, its results still beat market
expectations.
However, shares in InterContinental Hotels slipped
back 3.5 percent, after having climbed 4.6 percent in the
previous session, after the company said it was not in merger
talks with Starwood Hotels.
Ryan Mitchell, senior investment manager at Logic
Investments, said he was going 'long' by betting on the FTSE
rising up to 6,900 points, although he cautioned that concerns
over Chinese economic growth remained a risk.
"The FTSE looks well supported due to some good earnings
that have come out lately. I'd be looking to buy any dip in the
market," he said.
Outside of the main FTSE 100 index, mid-cap stock JD Sports
surged 8.3 percent after the company hiked profit
forecasts.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)