* FTSE 100 slips back after rising 3 days in a row
* ITV up after Liberty Global increases stake
* InterContinental Hotels falls - no Starwood merger talks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 31 Britain's top equity index edge
down on Friday as a pullback in mining stocks weighed on the
market, which had risen for the last three sessions in a row.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at
6,661.53 points going into the middle of the trading session.
Mining stocks such as Antofagasta and Glencore
were among the worst performers as copper and metals
prices dropped on persistent worries about demand in China.
China is the world's biggest metals consumer but a sharp
sell-off in its stock market over the last few weeks has raised
concerns over the economy, which in turn has impacted mining
stocks.
"With Chinese shares seeing their worst month in 6 years,
it's hardly surprising that investors aren't keen to hold onto
their commodity shares going into August," said Spreadex analyst
Connor Campbell.
ITV rose 2.5 percent, making it one of the best
performing stocks, after European cable operator Liberty Global
increased its stake to 9.9 percent, but said it still
had no intention of taking over ITV.
Shares in InterContinental Hotels slipped back 3.5
percent, after having climbed 4.6 percent in the previous
session, after the company said it was not in merger talks with
Starwood Hotels.
Ryan Mitchell, senior investment manager at Logic
Investments, said he was going 'long' by betting on the FTSE
rising up to 6,900 points, although he cautioned that concerns
over Chinese economic growth remained a risk.
"The FTSE looks well supported due to some good earnings
that have come out lately. I'd be looking to buy any dip in the
market," he said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)