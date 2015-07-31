* FTSE 100 rises for 4th day in a row
* Rolls Royce rises as activist fund takes stake
* Carnival up as Royal Caribbean raises profit forecasts
* ITV up after Liberty Global increases stake
* Miners fall as China concerns continue to weigh on them
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 31 Britain's top equity index
gained ground for the fourth day in a row on Friday, lifted by a
rise in the shares of engine maker Rolls Royce and cruise
ship company Carnival.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent
at 6,696.28 points. The FTSE is up around 2 percent since the
start of 2015 but some 6 percent below a record high of 7,122.74
points set in April.
Rolls Royce rose 5.9 percent, the best-performing FTSE 100
stock in percentage terms, after ValueAct Capital Master Fund
took a stake of around 5 percent.
Carnival also climbed 5.2 percent after its rival Royal
Caribbean increased its annual profit forecast.
ITV rose 3.4 percent after cable operator Liberty
Global increased its ITV stake to 9.9 percent but said
it still had no intention of taking it over.
Ryan Mitchell, senior investment manager at Logic
Investments, said he was going 'long' by betting on the FTSE
rising up to 6,900 points, although he cautioned that persistent
concerns over Chinese economic growth remained a risk.
"The FTSE looks well supported due to some good earnings
that have come out lately. I'd be looking to buy any dip in the
market," he said.
China is the world's biggest metals consumer but a sharp
sell-off in its stock market over the last few weeks has raised
concerns over its economy.
This in turn has impacted mining stocks. Miners such as
Antofagasta and Glencore missed out on the
broader market rally on Friday, falling back as copper and
metals prices dropped on worries about demand in China.
"With Chinese shares seeing their worst month in six years,
it's hardly surprising that investors aren't keen to hold onto
their commodity shares going into August," said Spreadex analyst
Connor Campbell.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)