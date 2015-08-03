* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, underperforms Europe
* FTSE 350 mining index down almost 2 pct
* Intertek shares up after results
* Rolls-Royce extends gains on investor stake
* Financial tech company Fidessa slumps
(Updates prices.)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 3 Top UK shares underperformed their
European counterparts on Monday, with mining stocks hit when
weaker-than-expected manufacturing in China caused global
commodity prices to tumble.
Data showing UK manufacturing growth picked up in July but
new orders grew at the slowest pace in nearly a year did little
to change share prices.
The FTSE 100, which is more skewed towards energy
and natural resources than many indexes in Europe, was down 0.2
percent at 1413 GMT. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
was up 0.6 percent, but the FTSE 350 mining index
was down over 3 percent.
UK stocks have underperformed Europe by some 14 percentage
points so far this year. Credit Suisse downgraded UK stocks last
week, citing the risk of an interest-rate increase as well as
the commodities sell-off.
"It has been quite relentless for mining stocks ... the
London market is quite heavy on commodities stocks and that is
not helping things," said Mark Ward, head of execution at Sanlam
Securities.
But shares in testing firm Intertek Group jumped
more than 10 percent after it posted an improvement in
first-half organic growth and maintained its full-year guidance.
HSBC beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in
first-half profits and an agreement to sell Banco Bradesco
for over $5 billion. Its shares rose 0.2 percent.
Rolls Royce rose more than 4 percent, extending gains
from Friday after an announcement that U.S. activist investor
ValueAct had taken a 5.4 percent stake.
Financial-technology company Fidessa fell 12
percent, however, after warning of greater "headwinds" into 2016
as competition among its financial-sector customers might lead
to further closures or mergers.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Larry King)