* FTSE 100 closes down 0.1 pct, underperforms Europe
* FTSE 350 mining index down 3 pct
* Intertek shares up after results
* Rolls-Royce extends gains on investor stake
* Financial tech company Fidessa slumps
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 3 Top UK shares underperformed their
European counterparts on Monday, with mining stocks hit when
weaker-than-expected manufacturing figures from China caused
global commodity prices to tumble.
The FTSE 100, which is more skewed towards energy
and natural resources than many indexes in Europe, closed down
0.1 percent, with the FTSE 350 mining index down
over 3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300,
meanwhile, was up 0.6 percent.
UK stocks have underperformed Europe by some 14 percentage
points so far this year. Credit Suisse downgraded UK stocks last
week, citing the risk of an interest-rate increase as well as
the commodities sell-off.
"It has been quite relentless for mining stocks ... the
London market is quite heavy on commodities stocks and that is
not helping things," Sanlam Securities' head of execution, Mark
Ward, said.
Data showing UK manufacturing growth picked up in July but
new orders grew at the slowest pace in nearly a year did little
move share prices.
Shares in testing firm Intertek Group jumped more
than 11 percent after it posted an improvement in first-half
organic growth and maintained its full-year guidance.
HSBC beat expectations with a 10-percent rise in
first-half profits and an agreement to sell Banco Bradesco
for more than $5 billion. Its shares rose 0.3
percent.
Rolls Royce rose 5.9 percent, extending gains from
Friday after an announcement that U.S. activist investor
ValueAct had taken a 5.4 percent stake.
Financial-technology company Fidessa fell 16
percent, however, after warning of greater "headwinds" into 2016
as competition among its financial-sector customers might lead
to further closures or mergers.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)