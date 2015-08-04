* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct, slightly outperforms Europe

LONDON, Aug 4 Top UK shares opened on a downbeat note on Tuesday, with a mixed bag of corporate earnings and a $30 billion bid from drugmaker Shire to buy rival Baxalta offsetting reports of activist stake-building.

Britain slightly outperformed regional peers in Europe, however, after news that growth in the construction industry had slowed unexpectedly in July, which weakened sterling.

The pound's recent strength and the prospect of an interest rate rise, as well as a commodities sell-off, have weighed on the stock market. A poll showed the British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months were at their highest level since November 2014.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 1143 GMT, outperforming a 0.5 percent drop for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index. The FTSE's skew towards mining and energy stocks have exposed it to fears over China's growth prospects and commodity price falls.

While Tuesday saw something of a rebound for miners, with investors focusing on their ability to cut spending in the face of the commodity price drop, sluggish trade kept energy stocks such as BG Group and BP in negative territory.

Technology stocks including ARM Holdings were also weak after rocky Asia trading that saw Apple suppliers fall.

"The continuation of this commodity drag has meant the UK index underwent another lifeless open," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

Shire's shares slumped 8 percent after its offer to buy Baxalta for about $30 billion, urging its target to engage in a "negotiated transaction". Shire's statement said the tie-up would offer significant potential savings and a "compelling" tax profile.

Home improvement company Travis Perkins was among the FTSE 100's worst performers after it published a trading update that it said was in line with forecasts, though some analysts said the figures were disappointing.

Insurer Standard Life saw first-half profits dented by a drop in sales of fixed-rate annuities. The shares fell nearly 3 percent. International Airlines Group also fell after reiterating annual growth but slightly reduced capacity growth.

Bottling company Coca-Cola HBC fell after a broker downgrade from Goldman Sachs, which cited pressures on revenue growth and profitability and a lack of takeover potential.

Deal hopes were much stronger with Smiths Group, whose shares jumped more than 5 percent on reports of stake-building in Smiths Group.

Royal Bank of Scotland enjoyed small gains after news that Britain had sold a 2.1 billion pound ($3.3 billion) stake to kick off the disposal of its holding seven years after bailing out the bank.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Angus MacSwan)