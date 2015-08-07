* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct
* ITV falls more nearly 4 pct
* Miners gain 2 percent
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's top equity index edged
slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by sharp drops in
broadcaster ITV and bookmaker William Hill.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent by
1044 GMT. It closed 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, led by
weakness in miners and insurer RSA.
Shares in ITV fell 3.7 percent a day after weak earnings
reports from U.S. media left Wall Street bruised and dragged the
sector to its worst two-day loss since the financial crisis.
Several European media companies slipped on the read-across
from the U.S. sector tumble, but ITV stock was hit harder as
Liberty said just days earlier it still had no
intention of taking over Britain's biggest free-to-air
commercial TV firm despite raising its stake in the company to
9.9 percent.
However, some analysts said the read-across might be
exaggerated.
"This is a good buying opportunity ... U.S. TV market (is)
very different from UK/Europe - channels show a lot more
advertising (>20 mins per hr) giving consumers a big incentive
to switch off especially given the high cable fees," Liberum
analysts said in a note.
Also on the downside, Britain's largest bookmaker William
Hill fell more than 7 percent after posting a 12 percent fall in
first-half operating profit, weighed down by increased machine
games duty and a new tax on bets made online by its UK-based
customers.
In a separate statement, the group said it had acquired 29.4
percent of NeoGames, an online lottery software and services
provider, for $25 million.
"William Hill results highlight the speargun pressure
created by the additional cost resulting from the Point of
Consumption tax," said Eric Opara, analyst at Edison Investment
Research.
"Going forward we would expect smaller players to suffer
disproportionately enabling bigger players with the right
products to increase their market share, thus mitigating the
impact of the additional tax cost somewhat."
In other top fallers, Travis Perkins dropped 2.5
percent after a target price cut from Panmure.
Among small caps, UK Mail Group plummeted as much as
20 percent after warning that its full-year profit would be
materially below market expectations due to additional operating
costs relating to the transition to its new automated hub near
Coventry.
On the upside, Glencore rose nearly 3 percent after
South Africa's mines minister on Friday conditionally withdrew
his suspension of the licence for the firm's Optimum Coal Mine.
Other miners also recovered from the lows seen on Thursday.
The FT350 Mining index was up more than 2 percent
after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session.
