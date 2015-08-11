* FTSE 100 closes down 1.1 pct
* Companies with exposure to China bear brunt of weak yuan
* Prudential gains 4.7 pct as operating profit beats
forecasts
(Updates with closing prices)
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's benchmark share index
fell on Tuesday, led by mining companies and luxury firm
Burberry, after China devalued its currency, raising
the costs of imports.
The world's second-largest economy devalued the yuan on
Tuesday after a run of poor economic data, guiding the currency
to its lowest point in almost three years in a move that
economists said was aimed at helping its exporters.
Mining group Glencore led the declines with a 7.3
percent drop. BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Rio
Tinto fell 3.1 to 5 percent. Copper fell 3.2
percent after the move by China, which is the world's biggest
consumer of metals.
The mining sector closed down 4.4 percent,
moving back towards a six-year low hit in late July.
Burberry, which sells extensively in China, also fell 4.4
percent.
"A weaker yuan makes imports more expensive, and with China
accounting for some 14 percent of the company's sales, the
implication is clear," Trustnet Direct analyst Tony Cross said.
Britain's FTSE 100 closed down 1.1 percent. Weakness
in commodity stocks has contributed to recent declines in the
index, which is now more than 6 percent off April's record high.
"I think we've seen a bit of an overreaction today, but for
those long-term investors that are looking at the bigger picture
trying to continue their course, it's very difficult to put a
time scale on it," said Jonathan Roy, partner at Charles Hanover
Investments.
On the upside, Prudential reversed an early fall to
climb 4.7 percent after posting a forecast-beating 17 percent
rise in first-half operating profit.
"All of the key financial metrics were ahead of both our and
the market's expectations, highlighting the strength of Pru's
positioning across the main financial markets in the U.S., UK
and Asia," Shore Capital analysts said in a note.
Among mid caps, bookmaker Ladbrokes fell 1.8 percent
on news of a 44 percent drop in adjusted first-half profit to
24.7 million pounds, reflecting less betting on football and a
string of customer-friendly results. Its update was in line with
guidance.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Larry King)