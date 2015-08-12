* FTSE 100 down 1.4 pct
* Miners extend falls on yuan devaluation
* Unilever drops 3.5 pct
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top share index was
dragged lower on Wednesday by Unilever, hit after a broker
downgrade, and by mining companies suffering from a slump in
metal prices due to China's devaluation of the yuan.
China, the world's second-largest economy and the biggest
consumer of metals, devalued its currency on Tuesday after a run
of poor economic data, raising the costs of imports.
London nickel, copper and aluminium all dropped to six-year
lows on Wednesday as fears intensified that China's weaker yuan
would corrode demand.
The UK mining sector was down 2.9 percent in
early deals after shedding 4.4 pct in the previous session.
Glencore declined the most, dropping 5.2 percent.
Blue-chip peers Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta
and Anglo American all fell around 3 percent,
with mid caps Vedanta, Lonmin and Petra
down between 2.9 and 5.4 percent.
"It takes a brave soul and deep pockets to buy these mining
stocks when they're this heavily down," said Jasper Lawler,
analyst at CMC Markets.
The FTSE 100 was down 1.4 percent by 0827 GMT, slightly
outperforming other European equities.
Consumer goods company Unilever shed 3.5 percent
after it was cut to "sell" from "neutral" by Goldman Sachs,
which said the downgrade was spurred by the rise of e-commerce
and slowdown in emerging markets.
"We see the company as negatively positioned with respect to
the changes in the retail environment as the e-commerce channel
grows," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"Furthermore, c. 60 percent of Unilever's sales come from
(emerging markets), for which we expect structurally lower
growth versus prior years and more competition in mass-market
categories from local companies."
On the the upside, Randgold added 1.3 percent, the
only riser on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, as the
devaluation of the yuan supported gold prices.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)