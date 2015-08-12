* FTSE 100 down 1.4 pct
* Miners extend falls on yuan devaluation
* Unilever drops 4.3 pct
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's top share index was
dragged lower on Wednesday by Unilever and mining companies
after the fall in the value of China's currency pulled down
metals prices.
China, the world's second-largest economy and biggest
metals consumer, devalued the yuan on Tuesday and let it weaken
further on Wednesday after a run of poor economic data, raising
the costs of imports.
London nickel, copper and aluminium all dropped to six-year
lows on Wednesday as fears intensified that the weaker yuan
would corrode demand.
The UK mining sector was down 0.9 percent
after shedding 4.4 pct in the previous session.
Glencore declined the most, dropping 5.7 percent.
"It takes a brave soul and deep pockets to buy these mining
stocks when they're this heavily down," said Jasper Lawler,
analyst at CMC Markets.
"I don't see them rebounding massively in the general
context of things unless there's some sort of extra explanation
by the People's Bank of China or some move by some other central
bank to combat this devaluation."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.4 percent by
the close, slightly outperforming other European equities.
Consumer goods company Unilever shed 4.3 percent
after Goldman Sachs cut it to "sell" from "neutral", saying the
downgrade was prompted by the rise of e-commerce and slowdown in
emerging markets.
"We see the company as negatively positioned with respect to
the changes in the retail environment as the e-commerce channel
grows," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"Furthermore, (about) 60 percent of Unilever's sales come
from (emerging markets), for which we expect structurally lower
growth versus prior years and more competition in mass-market
categories from local companies."
Randgold added 5.4 percent, one of the few risers on
the blue-chip index, as the devaluation of the yuan supported
gold prices.
In mid caps, Zoopla climbed 4.7 percent. The
property website said on Wednesday it was winning back agents
after months of losing listings to rivals and expects the number
of branches using the site to grow further.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Andrew Roche)