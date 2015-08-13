* FTSE 100 rebounds from losses earlier in week, now up 0.3 pct

LONDON, Aug 13 Britain's top equity index recovered on Thursday from losses earlier in the week as concerns over China's economy eased, with Coca-Cola HBC leading the gains after posting stronger-than-expected net profit.

The FTSE 100 index, which had fallen by more than 2 percent in the previous two sessions, was up 0.3 percent at 6,589.68 points by 1305 GMT, trimming the gains seen earlier in the session.

Beijing's devaluation of the yuan on Tuesday has hit world financial markets, but China's central bank said on Thursday that strong economic fundamentals meant there was no reason for the currency to weaken further. Stock markets in Asia and Europe bounced back after the news.

"They're taking the Chinese central bank at its word, but I'm still taking those comments with a pinch of salt," said Richard Perry, an analyst at Hantec Markets.

"Selling short-term rallies on the FTSE would still seem to be a sensible strategy to play."

Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC enjoyed its best day on record, surging 7.5 percent after reporting first-half net profit ahead of analyst estimates.{ID:nL5N10O1NM]

Credit Suisse raised its target price for the stock to 1400 pence from 1350 pence.

"The group's margins look set to be rather better than we thought for the full year and we raise our estimates accordingly," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

In other gainers, shares in travel group TUI climbed 6.7 percent after the company forecast earnings at the top end of analysts' expectations.

On the downside, G4S - the British company whose services include running prisons and protecting airports - fell 5.2 percent after both Goldman Sachs and Exane BNP Paribas cut their ratings on the stock.

The FTSE rose to a record 7,122.74 points in late April but has since given up most of the gains it made in 2015. (Editing by Clelia Oziel)