* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct, TUI gains 3 pct
* ARM helped up by positive Barclays note
* Glencore shares touch an all-time low
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's top equity index edged
up on Friday, with travel group TUI leading the risers
and gains mitigated by a decline for commodities stocks, such as
Glencore and BP.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent by
0832 GMT after a near-flat close of 6,568.33 points on Thursday.
TUI was the top FTSE gainer after JP Morgan and
Jefferies lifted their target price on the stock, sending the
price up 3 percent after a jump in the previous session when it
forecast earnings at the top end of analysts' expectations.
Also on the upside, chipmaker Arm Holdings rose 2
percent.
"ARM's equity story will continue to be one based on strong
top-line growth contributing to sector-leading earnings and cash
flow growth," Barclays wrote in a note.
"We see both near- and long-term prospects being as strong
as ever, although recent concerns around end market growth have
caused a material underperformance for ARM shares."
On the downside, Glencore slipped 1.2 percent to an
all-time low after the miner and commodity trading group said it
had sold stakes in three mines for about $290 million.
"It's very difficult to know whether or not we'll see any
recovery on that one," London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly
said.
"Ultimately, the commodities market does remain under
pressure," she said.
BP also fell, dropping 1.1 percent and taking the
most points off the FTSE 100, after a U.S. judge on Thursday
found that it manipulated the natural gas market in 2008, as
alleged by the U.S. energy regulator.
Among smaller companies, oil rig maker Lamprell,
which said Chief Executive James Moffat would retire next June,
fell 3.7 percent.
The FTSE 100 rose to a record 7,122.74 points in late April
but has since given up most of the gains it made in 2015.
