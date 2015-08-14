* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* TUI adds 2.7 pct to Thursday's 6.6 pct jump
* ARM helped up by positive Barclays note
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 14 Britain's top equity index edged
slightly lower on Friday, with a decline for commodities stocks,
such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell, overshadowing
gains in travel group TUI.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index eased 0.2 percent by
1111 GMT after a near-flat close of 6,568.33 points on Thursday.
Oil producers and oilfield service providers led the losers
as U.S. crude oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost 6-1/2
years, with huge stockpiles and refinery shutdowns heightening
concerns about global oversupply.
Royal Dutch Shell, Weir Group and Tullow Oil
all declined about 1 percent, in line with the FTSE 350
Oil & Gas Financial index.
BP slid the most, down 1.3 percent, after a U.S. judge on
Thursday found that it manipulated the natural gas market in
2008, as alleged by the U.S. energy regulator.
"Ultimately, the commodities market does remain under
pressure," London Capital Group analyst Brenda Kelly said.
On the upside, TUI was the biggest blue-chip gainer after JP
Morgan and Jefferies lifted their target price on the stock,
sending the price up 2.7 percent after a jump in the previous
session when it forecast earnings at the top end of analysts'
expectations.
Among other individual gainers, chipmaker Arm Holdings
rose 0.7 percent.
"ARM's equity story will continue to be one based on strong
top-line growth contributing to sector-leading earnings and cash
flow growth," Barclays wrote in a note.
"We see both near- and long-term prospects being as strong
as ever, although recent concerns around end market growth have
caused a material underperformance for ARM shares."
The FTSE 100 rose to a record 7,122.74 points in late April
but has since given up most of the gains it made in 2015.
