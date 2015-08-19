* FTSE 100 down 1.1 pct
* Glencore drops 5.5 pct
* Admiral jumps on forecast-beating results
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 19 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday, in line with other European equities, dragged lower
by commodity stocks and by growing anxiety over China's economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent at
6,453.72 points by 0826 GMT. It closed 0.4 percent lower on
Tuesday, more than 8 percent below a record high of 7,122.74
points hit in April.
China's stock markets tumbled and soared on Wednesday
despite government efforts to stabilise them, although they
ended higher after the central bank injected more funds into the
financial system for the second day in a row.
Fears over the state of China's economy, the second-largest
in the world, have come to eclipse those over Greece's debt
problems in recent weeks, with China's devaluation of its yuan
currency on Aug. 11 adding to concerns.
"The general sentiment is fairly skittish at the moment, and
the outlook for China certainly hasn't helped," said Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The FTSE 100 is actually in negative territory for the year
as we speak, and it's quite difficult to see from here what sort
of short-term positive impetus the market might take."
The index has declined 1.8 percent since the start of the
year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.2
percent, also driven lower by worries over China.
In London, miner and commodities trader Glencore declined
the most, down 5.5 percent, after it posted a 29 percent fall in
first-half earnings due to the slide in metal and oil prices and
said capital spending next year was expected to be lower than
this year.
Other blue-chip miners also fell due to weaker metals prices
because of fears that demand from China -- the world's largest
metals consumer -- will take a hit.
Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
fell between 1.8 and 1.3 percent, while the FT350 Mining
index dropped 1.9 percent.
"Oil and mining stocks added together broadly account for 25
to 30 percent of the index by capitalisation, so clearly that
also weighs and has weighed on the index," Hunter said.
Leading the few blue-chip gainers, British insurer Admiral
jumped 4.7 percent after posting a forecast-beating 1
percent rise in first-half pre-tax profits, helped by growing
customer numbers and lower than expected claims.
Among small caps, North Sea-focused oil producer Enquest's
shares tumbled 6 percent after it reported a 34 percent
decline in profit before tax and net costs for the first half of
the financial year.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)