* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Kaz Minerals boosted by Kazakh tenge drop
* Tesco, Sainsbury continue to fall
* BATS, Hammerson and Mondi among ex-divs
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index fell to
its lowest point since January on Thursday, weighed down by a
drop in supermarkets and companies trading without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay out.
However, there was relief for embattled miner Kaz Minerals
, which surged 15 percent after Kazakhstan floated the
tenge, sending the currency tumbling.
The mid-cap miner was set for its biggest one day gain since
Kazakhstan devalued the tenge in February 2014.
The boost for the miner, which has about 45 percent of its
cost base denominated in the currency, came as it reported that
earnings more than halved in the first half, and that it would
not pay an interim dividend.
A weakening tenge had also sent shares 6.4 percent higher on
Wednesday. Despite the two-day rally, shares in Kaz remain down
over 25 percent this year.
"We would expect local inflation and wage increase demands
to offset the weaker currency to undo much of the localised
benefit in the months ahead, as happened the last time the
Tenge devalued," analysts at Investec Securities said in a note.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 23.33 points, or 0.4
percent, at 6,380.12 points by 0749 GMT, touching its lowest
level since January.
The index is now over 10 percent below an all time high of
7,122.74 points hit in April.
Among top fallers in percentage terms were Mondi,
British American Tobacco and Hammerson, all
around 2 percent lower as they went ex-dividend.
Tesco dropped 1 percent to its lowest since Jan 8,
while Sainsbury fell 0.5 percent. Both grocers are down
around 4 percent since Tuesday, when peer Asda, owned by
Wal-Mart reported a 4.7 percent slump in quarterly
sales, raising renewed concern about the challenges that
established supermarkets face from discounters.
Top risers on the FTSE 100 were miners with exposure to
precious metals, such as Anglo American and Fresnillo
.
They rose around 2 percent, benefitting from a rally in the
price of gold to a 5-week high after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting last month signalled that a hike in
U.S. interest rates in September may be unlikely, cooling demand
for the dollar, a fellow safe-haven asset.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Dominic Evans)