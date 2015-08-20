* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct, at 7-month low

* Kaz Minerals boosted by Kazakh tenge drop

* BATS, Hammerson and Mondi among ex-divs (Adds quote, detail)

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index fell to its lowest point in seven months on Thursday, set to extend a losing run that would be its longest since 2011 as investor concern over the global economy resurfaces.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 31.11 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,372.34 points by 1209 GMT, touching its lowest level since January.

The index was down for the eighth straight session. It has fallen every day since China devalued its currency last week.

British stocks roughly tracked falls across the continent as concerns over slowing global growth built up.

The FTSE 100 is now over 10 percent below an all time high of 7,122.74 points hit in April.

Stocks struggled to gain ground despite a dovish set of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting that investors were concerned about global economic growth and weak inflation that has pushed back a potential interest rate hike.

"It's a continuation of the theme we've seen ever since the Chinese devaluation. It's a worrying sign that we're seeing such selling even despite dovish noises from the Fed," said Josh Mahoney, market analyst at IG.

Miners however rallied, benefitting from foreign exchange movements. The sector was up 2.4 percent, having sunk to its lowest since 2009 on the Chinese devaluation.

The dollar's fall following the Fed minutes helped copper and gold higher and there was relief for miner Kaz Minerals . It surged 13.4 percent after Kazakhstan floated the tenge, sending the currency tumbling.

The mid-cap miner was set for its biggest one-day gain since Kazakhstan devalued the tenge in February 2014.

Kaz Minerals, which has about 45 percent of its cost base denominated in tenge, reported that earnings more than halved in the first half, and that it would not pay an interim dividend.

While the tenge's weakness had also sent shares 6.4 percent higher on Wednesday, they remain down over 25 percent this year, despite the two-day rally.

"We would expect local inflation and wage increase demands to offset the weaker currency to undo much of the localised benefit in the months ahead, as happened the last time the tenge devalued," analysts at Investec Securities said in a note.

Top risers on the FTSE 100 were miners with exposure to precious metals, such as Anglo American and Fresnillo . Mid-cap Lonmin rallied 18 percent, recovering from recent falls after the drop in the dollar sent platinum higher.

Mondi, British American Tobacco and Hammerson were the top fallers on the index, all around 2.6 percent lower as they went ex-dividend. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Dominic Evans/Ruth Pitchford)