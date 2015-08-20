* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct, at 7-month low
* Kaz Minerals boosted by Kazakh tenge drop
* BATS, Hammerson and Mondi among ex-divs
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index fell to
its lowest point in seven months on Thursday, set to extend a
losing run that would be its longest since 2011 as investor
concern over the global economy resurfaces.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 21.21 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,382.24 points by 1400 GMT, having hit its lowest
level since January earlier in the session.
The index was down for the eighth straight session. It has
fallen every day since China devalued its currency last week.
British stocks roughly tracked falls across the continent as
concerns over slowing global growth built up.
The FTSE 100 is now around 10 percent below an all time high
of 7,122.74 points hit in April.
Stocks struggled to gain ground despite a dovish set of
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting that investors
were concerned about global economic growth and weak inflation
that has pushed back a potential interest rate hike.
"It's a continuation of the theme we've seen ever since the
Chinese devaluation. It's a worrying sign that we're seeing such
selling even despite dovish noises from the Fed," said Josh
Mahoney, market analyst at IG.
Miners however rallied, benefitting from foreign exchange
movements. The sector was up 2.6 percent, having
sunk to its lowest since 2009 on the Chinese devaluation.
The dollar's fall following the Fed minutes helped copper
and gold higher and there was relief for miner Kaz Minerals
. It surged 9.9 percent after Kazakhstan floated the
tenge, sending the currency tumbling.
The miner, which has about 45 percent of its cost base
denominated in tenge, reported that earnings more than halved in
the first half, and that it would not pay an interim dividend.
While the tenge's weakness had also sent shares 6.4 percent
higher on Wednesday, they remain down over 25 percent this year,
despite the two-day rally.
"We would expect local inflation and wage increase demands
to offset the weaker currency to undo much of the localised
benefit in the months ahead, as happened the last time the
tenge devalued," analysts at Investec Securities said in a note.
Top risers on the FTSE 100 were miners with exposure to
precious metals, such as Fresnillo and Randgold
. Mid-cap Lonmin rallied 15.5 percent, recovering
from recent falls after the drop in the dollar sent platinum
higher.
Mondi, British American Tobacco and
Hammerson were among the top fallers on the index, all
2-3 percent lower as they went ex-dividend.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)