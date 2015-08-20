* FTSE 100 ends down 0.6 pct, at 7-month low
* Kaz Minerals boosted by Kazakh tenge drop
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index fell to
its lowest point in seven months on Thursday, its worst losing
run since 2011 as investor concerns over the global economy
resurfaced.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.6 percent to
6,367.89 points, its lowest level since January.
The index was down for the eighth straight session and has
fallen every day since China devalued its currency last week.
British stocks roughly tracked falls across Europe as
worries over slowing global growth built up.
The FTSE 100 is now around 10 percent below an all time high
of 7,122.74 points hit in April.
Stocks struggled to gain ground despite a dovish set of
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, suggesting that investors
were nervous about global economic growth and weak inflation
that has pushed back a potential interest rate hike.
"It's a continuation of the theme we've seen ever since the
Chinese devaluation. It's a worrying sign that we're seeing such
selling even despite dovish noises from the Fed," said Josh
Mahoney, market analyst at IG.
Miners, however, rallied as they benefited from foreign
exchange movements. The sector was up 2.6 percent,
having sunk to its lowest since 2009 on the Chinese devaluation.
The dollar's fall following the Fed minutes sent copper and
gold higher, and there was relief for miner Kaz Minerals
. It surged 13.9 percent after Kazakhstan floated the
tenge, sending the currency tumbling.
The miner, which has about 45 percent of its cost base
denominated in tenge, reported that earnings more than halved in
the first half, and that it would not pay an interim dividend.
While the tenge's weakness had also sent shares 6.4 percent
higher on Wednesday, they remain down by around 30 percent since
the start of 2015.
