* FTSE 100 down more than 5 pct

* Index falls to lowest since late-2012

* Volumes already higher than 30-day average

* Glencore, Anglo American hit all-time lows

* Only 2 stocks on the FTSE 350 rise (Updates prices, analysts)

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Aug 24 Britain's top share index slumped to its lowest level in almost three years on Monday, with all individual stocks in the red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

Alarm bells rang across world markets after a 9 percent dive in Chinese shares and a sharp drop in the dollar and major commodities panicked investors. The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 1,000 points in early trading.

Traders said investors were effectively being forced to sell to raise cash after widespread losses across markets and that the chain reaction had yet to reach its end.

"There is a snowball effect happening, with margin calls putting pressure on positions and creating forced sellers," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities.

"Every order has been a sell today, across the board, so clearly people think we haven't hit the bottom yet."

At 1354 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had fallen 5.8 pct to 5,831.59 pts, its lowest level since late 2012. The index was heading for its worst one-day fall since Sept. 2011.

This was a slightly less painful fall than the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300's 7.2 percent drop.

The FTSE 100, which marked its biggest weekly loss of the year on Friday, has now fallen for 10 sessions in a row, its longest continuous decline since 2003.

The mining sector led the fallers, dropping 9 percent to its lowest level since 2009 as fears around China's growth continued to bludgeon commodity prices. Glencore and Anglo American fell to fresh all-time lows.

Oil stocks Premier Oil and Tullow Oil fell 11 to 14 percent.

Small cap UTV Media was one of the few stocks to outperform, gaining more than 6 percent after saying it was in talks to sell its television assets. (Editing by Toby Chopra)