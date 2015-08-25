* FTSE 100 up 2.8 percent
* Zurich bid boosts RSA
* Goldman Sachs cuts FTSE outlook
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 25 Britain's top share index jumped
on Tuesday, recovering some of the ground lost in the previous
session when it hit multi-year lows on concerns about China's
economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 2.8 percent by 0827
GMT.
The index closed down 4.7 percent on Monday, dropping to its
lowest level since late 2012, with all stocks but one in the red
and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led
global economic slowdown.
"In much the same way as we had a broad mark down yesterday,
we've had a broad pull up today," said Richard Hunter, head of
equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"It's possible that the market is now considering that it
might have overshot slightly yesterday."
RSA gained the most, rising nearly 5 percent after
receiving a 550 pence all-cash takeover proposal from rival
Zurich Insurance, paving the way for one of Europe's
largest insurance deals.
BHP Billiton also jumped around 5 percent despite
reporting a 52 percent slump in annual profit to a decade low,
as the world's biggest miner said it would cut spending more
deeply to shore up dividends.
"Whilst the numbers were fairly ugly reading, I think the
thing that the market was most concerned about was that the
dividend should be maintained, which it was," Hunter said.
Copper miner Antofagasta added 3.7 percent after
saying it was targeting savings of about $160 million this year.
Peers Anglo American and Rio Tinto both climbed nearly 3 percent
as base metals staged a modest rebound.
The mining sector as a whole recovered 3.7
percent after dropping 9 percent to its lowest level since 2009
on Monday.
Goldman Sachs reduced its three-month outlook for the FTSE
100 to 6000 points from 6900 points, although it said that the
global economy is not at a risk of recession in spite of recent
concerns over China's economy and weakness in commodity prices.
"I don't suspect we can wave goodbye to volatility just
yet," Hunter said.
"Medium-term, we really need something of a positive
catalyst to put a stable base underneath the market."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)