* FTSE 100 up 3.1 percent
* Miners receive boost from 2009 lows
* RSA rallies after bid from Zurich
(Adds detail, quote, recasts)
By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 25 Britain's top share index looked
set for its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on Tuesday after
China cut interest rates to try to calm markets following
turbulence that has rocked equities globally.
The FTSE 100 rebounded after dropping to its lowest
level since 2012 in the previous session, having fallen for 10
straight days as concerns about China's economy mounted.
Following weak data on Friday, China's failure to deliver
substantial stimulus over the weekend was cited as driving
Monday's dramatic falls in global markets.
However, investors took heart after China's central bank cut
interest rates and simultaneously relaxed reserve requirements
for the second time in two months, cranking up support for a
stuttering economy and its plunging stock market.
"The initial reaction in the equity market was aggressive as
many expected that this news would be out at the weekend,"
Guardian Stockbrokers' director of trading, Atif Latif, said.
"It does however highlight that the economy in China
continues to see downward pressures, but there are measures in
place that will stem the flow."
The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 184.41 points, or 3.1 percent,
to 6,083.28 points by 1113 GMT.
Shares in mining companies rebounded from China-related
falls, having been under the cosh from commodity price weakness,
with the FTSE 350 mining sector up 5.7 percent from
its lowest levels since 2009. Base metals rose modestly.
Glencore rallied 8 percent from all-time lows hit
on Monday, while Antofagasta was up 7 percent, saying it was
targeting savings of about $160 million this year.
BHP Billiton also jumped about 6.8 percent despite
reporting a 52-percent slump in annual profit to a decade low,
as the world's biggest miner said it would cut spending more
deeply to shore up dividends.
"Whilst the numbers were fairly ugly reading, I think the
thing that the market was most concerned about was that the
dividend should be maintained, which it was," Hargreaves
Lansdown head of equities, Richard Hunter, said.
RSA rose 4.4 percent after receiving a 550 pence
all-cash takeover proposal from Zurich Insurance,
paving the way for one of Europe's largest insurance deals.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)