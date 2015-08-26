* FTSE 100 down 1.2 pct
* HSS plummets after price-target cuts
* Betfair gains on merger talk
(Adds retail sales data, mortgages, ECB comments)
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday but recovered some of its losses by midday, as worries
over China's economy continued to weigh on equities around the
world.
Data showing an unexpected pick-up in UK retail sales and an
increase in mortgage approvals offered encouraging signals on
the domestic economy, however.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent by 1057 GMT,
recovering from earlier steeper losses. European equities were
broadly in line after European Central Bank executive board
member Peter Praet said there was increased risk the ECB would
miss its inflation target and that the central bank stood ready
to act if needed.
The index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on
Tuesday after China cut interest rates to calm markets. But
investors quickly resumed their focus on the deteriorating
outlook for China and its impact on the global economy.
ID:nL4N11067X]
Some fund managers said they were looking at buying
opportunities. Other, more short-term investors said they were
selling out of positions taken earlier in the week.
"On a short-term basis, I am willing to increase my risk and
buy. I believe the market is offering opportunities," said
Michele Patri, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein. "But
medium-term the situation looks complex. When you see how stocks
exposed to global growth are performing, you can really see how
investors do not have faith in the outlook."
Shares of ad group WPP fell 2.0 percent after the
group said trading in China had been "weak" in the second
quarter compared with the first. The group reiterated it was on
track to hit its full-year sales target, however.
Support services firm Carillion fell 2.5 percent, despite
saying it was on track for an increase in revenue this year
after it posted a strong first half, boosted by contracts won in
2014 and multiple orders secured in 2015.
Among smaller companies, HSS Hire plummeted 37
percent after the tool and equipment hire company said it
expected earnings below market expectations and as Numis and JP
Morgan cut their price target for the stock.
"A second profit warning within six months of the IPO has
reduced our confidence that HSS can deliver growth rates
significantly ahead of the market," Numis said in a note.
On the upside, shares in mid-cap Betfair soared 17
percent after the online gambling company and Irish rival Paddy
Power said they had reached an agreement in principle
on a possible merger, marking the latest in a string of possible
tie-ups across the sector.
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Dominic Evans, Larry
King)