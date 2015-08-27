* FTSE 100 up 2.3 pct
* Fed official Dudley says Sept rate hike less appropriate
* CRH rises after results, acquisition
* Miners rally with price of copper
(Adds Lonmin, Hays)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 27 Britain's top share index rose on
Thursday, recouping the previous session's fall, as hopes of
lower U.S. rates for longer helped spur markets which had been
rocked by concerns over Chinese growth.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 136 points, or 2.3
percent, at 6,115.36 by 1108 GMT, shadowing gains made on Wall
Street and in Chinese stocks. It was broadly in line with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, up 2.7 percent.
Federal Reserve official William Dudley said that an
interest rate hike next month seems less appropriate given the
threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent market upheavals.
Those have sent Britain's FTSE 100 down over 9 percent so
far in August, set for its biggest monthly loss since October
2008. It fell 1.7 percent in the previous session.
However, some investors said that if the concern over
volatility in China delayed Fed rate rises, then the benefits
for the global economy from continued easy monetary policy could
outweigh the costs of market falls now.
"I believe the events of this week will prove to serve the
global economy well in a wider context," Nigel Green, CEO of
deVere Group, said in a note.
"Raising rates could have a host of dangerous
consequences... the Fed now (has) time to evaluate if an
imminent interest rate rise is necessary."
All but one FTSE 100 stock was in positive territory, with
China-sensitive stocks such as miners and UK-listed Asian banks
among those adding the most points.
Standard Chartered and Anglo American were
the top risers, up more than 5 percent.
Shares of CRH were up 4.9 percent after the Irish
building materials company reported a rise in earnings and
revenues.
It also bought U.S. glazing products manufacturer CR
Laurence in a $1.3 billion deal which one broker described as
sensible.
Miners rose 3.2 percent as copper rallied,
buoyed by the stock market rally in China, which is the world's
largest consumer of metals.
There were some underperformers. Miner Lonmin was
flat despite saying it expected full-year underlying cash costs
to stay below its guidance, indicating that its deep
cost-cutting measures were beginning to bear fruit.
And shares of recruiter Hays underperformed the UK
market slightly despite reporting a strong advance in net fees
from all its key regions for the first time in seven years.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth
Pitchford)