By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Aug 27 Britain's top share index rose on
Thursday, recouping all of its losses from this week's bruising
sell-off after strong U.S. data calmed global markets rocked by
concerns over Chinese growth.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 214 points, or 3.6
percent, at 6,193.37 by 1455 GMT, shadowing gains made on Wall
Street and in Chinese stocks. It was broadly in line with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, up 3.8 percent.
The U.S. gross domestic product growth number easily beat
expectations, but some said a September U.S. rate hike still
looked unlikely due to market volatility.
Federal Reserve official William Dudley said on Wednesday
that an interest rate hike next month seemed less appropriate
given the threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent market
upheavals.
Those have sent Britain's FTSE 100 down over 9 percent so
far in August, setting it up for its biggest monthly loss since
October 2008. It fell 1.7 percent in the previous session.
However, some investors said that if the concern over
volatility in China delayed Fed rate rises, then the benefits
for the global economy from continued easy monetary policy could
outweigh the costs of market falls now.
"I believe the events of this week will prove to serve the
global economy well in a wider context," Nigel Green, CEO of
deVere Group, said in a note.
"Raising rates could have a host of dangerous
consequences... The Fed now (has) time to evaluate if an
imminent interest rate rise is necessary."
All but one FTSE 100 stock was in positive territory, with
China-sensitive stocks such as miners and UK-listed Asian banks
among those adding the most points.
Anglo American and mining companies Antofagasta
and BHP Billiton were the top risers, up more
than 8 percent.
Shares of CRH were up 4.8 percent after the Irish
building materials company reported a rise in earnings and
revenues.
It also bought U.S. glazing products manufacturer CR
Laurence in a $1.3 billion deal which one broker described as
sensible.
Miners rose a little over 6 percent as copper
rallied, buoyed by the stock market rally in China, the world's
largest consumer of metals.
There were some underperformers. Miner Lonmin was
down 2 percent despite reporting that it expected full-year
underlying cash costs to stay below its guidance after adopting
measures to reduce production by the end of 2017.
