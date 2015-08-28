* FTSE 100 flat
* Glencore leads the gainers
* Huntsworth falls after results
By Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's top share index
steadied on Friday, supported by gains in energy and mining
stocks, after a rollercoaster week that saw it drop to
multi-year lows as well as staging its biggest one-day jump in
years.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 2.65 points, flat in
percentage terms, by 0844 GMT.
It closed up 3.6 percent on Thursday, recouping all of its
losses from this week's sell-off after strong U.S. data calmed
investors fearful of the impact of slowing Chinese growth.
"Clearly, we're getting back to normality," Hargreaves
Lansdown head of equities, Richard Hunter, said.
On the upside, energy and mining sectors lead the gainers as
oil prices climbed and base metals benefited from resurgent
equities and higher oil.
Glencore rose the most, up 3.2 percent, with fellow
miner BHP Billiton also among the biggest gainers, while
energy companies BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell
climbed 2.3 and 1.3 percent respectively.
The mining sector also got a boost from
activist investor Carl Icahn disclosing a stake in diversified
miner and energy producer Freeport-McMoRan.
Among the top fallers, Next dropped 1.1 percent on a
rating cut from Credit Suisse, which cited rising concerns from
gradual slowdown in the company's near- and medium-term growth
drivers.
In small caps, PR and communications firm Huntsworth
fell 13 percent after posting results that disappointed
the market.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)