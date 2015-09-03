* FTSE 100 up 1.7 pct, slightly outperforms Europe
LONDON, Sept 3 UK shares were set for their
biggest one-day gain in a week on Thursday, with a profit
upgrade from airline easyJet and a report of bid
interest in the supermarkets sector adding to a global market
recovery.
Data showing Britain's services sector recorded its weakest
growth in more than two years last month also supported stocks,
with the benign outlook for inflation seen by investors as a
sign that monetary policy will stay loose.
The FTSE 100 blue-chip index, which is due to be
reshuffled on Sept. 21 to include housebuilder Berkeley Group
and drop Weir Group, was up 1.9 percent at
6,196.45 points at 0836 GMT. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was up 1.6 percent.
EasyJet was up 6.3 percent, hitting its highest level since
May, after the airline raised its full-year profit outlook to
forecast growth of up to 21 percent.
Following a bruising worldwide sell-off last week, UK and
European equities are in recovery mode with investors betting
monetary policy will stay lower for longer. The FTSE 100 is
currently trading at a discount to euro-zone stocks.
"EasyJet's numbers were good, this is a good market
rebound," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam
Securities in London. "Overall sentiment is a bit better today."
Morrison Supermarkets was up 4.8 percent after a
report in the Telegraph newspaper signalled South African
billionaire Christo Wiese, who recently bought Virgin Active and
New Look, is now training his sights on Britain's struggling
supermarket industry.
Battered miners Glencore and Anglo American
staged a rebound, rising around 4 percent, even after Standard &
Poor's cut its outlook for Glencore to 'negative' from 'stable'.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Catherine Evans)