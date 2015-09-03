* FTSE 100 up 1.6 pct following Draghi's comments
* EasyJet up 5.6 pct to highest in over three months
* Morrisons up 4.8 pct after report of sector merger
* Battered miners Anglo American, Glencore stage rebound
By Kit Rees and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 3 UK shares were set for their
biggest one-day gain in a week on Thursday, boosted by a
commitment from ECB chief Mario Draghi to beef up the central
bank's asset-purchase programme if needed to offset the effects
of a riskier economic backdrop.
The FTSE 100 blue-chip index was up 1.6 percent at
6,183.09 points at 1353 GMT.
"It looked to me as if (Draghi) was extremely dovish in his
perception of the economic environment," said Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles Stanley.
"The market is also of the opinion that the ECB, without
wishing to be bounced into a knee-jerk policy response to what's
happened... is expressing some disquiet about the continued
weakness in the oil price, and of course obvious weakness across
emerging markets and in particular China."
Data showing Britain's services sector recorded its weakest
growth in more than two years last month also supported stocks,
with the benign outlook for inflation seen by investors as a
sign that domestic monetary policy will also stay loose.
EasyJet was up 5.6 percent, having hit its highest level
since May, after the airline raised its full-year profit outlook
to forecast growth of up to 21 percent.
"EasyJet's numbers were good, this is a good market
rebound," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam
Securities in London. "Overall sentiment is a bit better today."
Morrison Supermarkets was up 4.8 percent after a
report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper signalled South African
billionaire Christo Wiese, who recently bought Virgin Active and
New Look, is training his sights on Britain's struggling
supermarket industry.
Battered miners Anglo American and Glencore
staged a rebound, rising 6 percent and 4.9 percent respectively,
even after Standard & Poor's cut its outlook for Glencore to
'negative' from 'stable'.
The FTSE 100 is due to be reshuffled on Sept. 21 to include
housebuilder Berkeley Group and drop Weir Group
,
(editing by John Stonestreet)