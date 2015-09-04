* FTSE 100 down 1 pct
* Next, Dixons Carphone fall on Exane BNP Paribas downgrades
* Fed rate rise question in focus ahead of non-farm payrolls
* Bwin.party plumps for GVC bid over 888
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, led lower by weakness in retail and mining stocks, with
the focus on U.S. jobs data later in the session that could
provide clues as to when the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 62.11 points, 1 percent
lower at 6,131.99 by 0801 GMT, giving away some of Thursday's
1.8 percent rise and leaving the index down around 2 percent for
the week.
Top faller was Next, down 3.3 percent after Exane
BNP Paribas cut its rating on the fashion retailer to
"underperform" from "neutral", slashing its target price by 4
percent.
Electronics retailer Dixons Carphone also suffered
from a downgrade from Exane BNP Paribas, falling 2.8 percent.
Other retail stocks came under pressure after data which
showed August was the worst month for British retail sales since
the global financial crisis of 2008.
The FTSE 350 General Retailers index was down
1.7 percent.
"The UK has been seen as a safe haven until quite recently,
but weakness in retail is putting that into question," said Mike
McCudden, head of retail derivatives at Interactive Investor.
Thursday's market rally was fuelled by the European Central
Bank, after ECB President Mario Draghi said he would change or
extend the central banks bond-buying stance if necessary.
Markets are also hoping for similarly dovish signals from
the Federal Reserve. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230
GMT, is the last major jobs data before the Fed meets in two
weeks' time.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have
produced 220,000 new non-farm jobs last month, continuing the
robust rate of employment creation of the past five years,
although a weaker reading may support the view that the Fed will
keep rates low for longer.
Investors have pushed their predictions of a U.S. rate rise
back to later in the year or even 2016 after a bout of market
volatility, triggered by concern over China's growth, which has
sent the FTSE around 10 percent lower since the start of August.
"The market has been under pressure due to predictions of a
rate rise, but because of everything else that's going on, it's
still highly unlikely. So the sort of weakness we see today
could present a buying opportunity," Interactive Investor's
McCudden said.
Bookmakers were in focus, after Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment agreed to a buyout offer from GVC
of about 1.06 billion pounds ($1.62 billion), shifting its
stance after the poker and sports betting firm had accepted an
earlier offer from rival 888 Holdings Plc.
Bwin.party rose 1.6 percent on the prospect of the takeover,
while GVC and 888 fell 2.3 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.
(Editing by Alison Williams)