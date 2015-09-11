* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* Miners lead gainers on upgrades, buoyed by metals prices
* Telecommunications hit by blocked deal in Europe
* JD Wetherspoon rises despite small drop in profit
By Kit Rees
Sept 11 Britain's top share index fell on
Friday, led lower by telecommunications comapanies hit by
fallout from a blocked European deal.
British telecommunications companies Vodafone and BT
Group both fell around 1.6 percent, after the European
Commission blocked a merger between two Scandinavian telecom
operators.
The deal, which would have created the biggest telecoms
provider in Denmark, unsettled the European Union's antitrust
authority because it would have reduced the number of players
from four to three, and knocked back hopes for further
consolidation in the sector.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,136.53
at 0823 GMT, a touch ahead of other European indexes, with
investors displaying caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting next week to make a decision on interest rates.
Miners led the gainers, with Rio Tinto rising 2.3
percent on a broker upgrade from UBS to "buy".
Glencore was up 2.1 percent and Anglo American
2.1 percent as spot iron ore prices posted a weekly gain
of nearly 5 percent to their highest level since July.
Glencore held talks with Congolese officials in
Kinshasa on Thursday over the company's plans to suspend some
copper output at its Katanga Mining unit for 18 months, an
adviser to the prime minister said.
British home improvement company Kingfisher rose 1.7
percent after a broker upgrade from UBS to "buy" from "neutral".
UBS reckons new management's plans to simplify the group,
both in terms of structure and the number of products sold
across the group, should drive significant savings in the cost
of goods sold and "goods not for resale".
British pub chain JD Wetherspoon rose 1.8 percent
after reporting growth in underlying sales and a rise in total
sales, despite a small drop in annual profit due to higher costs
and new cut-price food and drink offers adding to its margin
pressures.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)