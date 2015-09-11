* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

By Kit Rees

Sept 11 Britain's top share index fell on Friday, led lower by telecommunications comapanies hit by fallout from a blocked European deal.

British telecommunications companies Vodafone and BT Group both fell around 1.6 percent, after the European Commission blocked a merger between two Scandinavian telecom operators.

The deal, which would have created the biggest telecoms provider in Denmark, unsettled the European Union's antitrust authority because it would have reduced the number of players from four to three, and knocked back hopes for further consolidation in the sector.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,136.53 at 0823 GMT, a touch ahead of other European indexes, with investors displaying caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week to make a decision on interest rates.

Miners led the gainers, with Rio Tinto rising 2.3 percent on a broker upgrade from UBS to "buy".

Glencore was up 2.1 percent and Anglo American 2.1 percent as spot iron ore prices posted a weekly gain of nearly 5 percent to their highest level since July.

Glencore held talks with Congolese officials in Kinshasa on Thursday over the company's plans to suspend some copper output at its Katanga Mining unit for 18 months, an adviser to the prime minister said.

British home improvement company Kingfisher rose 1.7 percent after a broker upgrade from UBS to "buy" from "neutral".

UBS reckons new management's plans to simplify the group, both in terms of structure and the number of products sold across the group, should drive significant savings in the cost of goods sold and "goods not for resale".

British pub chain JD Wetherspoon rose 1.8 percent after reporting growth in underlying sales and a rise in total sales, despite a small drop in annual profit due to higher costs and new cut-price food and drink offers adding to its margin pressures. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)