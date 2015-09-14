* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Sept 14 UK shares rallied on Monday, boosted by corporate upgrades as weak economic data from China gave hope of more government market stimulus to come.

Miners led the gainers, with BHP Billiton up 1.7 percent after an upgrade from Jeffries to "buy".

Anglo American rose 1.5 percent after it completed the sale of its interest in Anglo American Norte copper business.

"Anglo has had a positive run on divestments and we believe that this is a further step along the road of clearing up the portfolio," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note, adding that the focus for the company now will be more cost cutting, particularly in South Africa, and divestment of further non-core assets where possible.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent at 6,153.39 at 0831 GMT, a touch ahead of other European indexes, with the mining sector index up 1.5 percent, extending its gains from the previous session.

The rise followed a fall in Chinese stocks on Monday after data suggesting economic growth was running below the 2015 target level of about 7 percent heightened concerns about the health of the economy.

"I think we may be back in a situation where weak data, or bad news, is being taken as good news, i.e. more stimulus could be forthcoming from Beijing," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

Suspicions that China's central bank had intervened to prop up the yuan in onshore markets following a report that net capital outflows were more than $100 billion in the first quarter underscored the fragility of financial markets there.

ARM Holdings was the FTSE's top riser, up 2.7 percent. One trader cited an upbeat article by Barron's on Apple , which used ARM designs in its products, to explain the rise.

Anglo-Dutch publisher RELX gained 1.5 percent after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded it to "outperform" from "underperform".

The broker cited RELX's limited exposure to emerging markets, defensive structural growth characteristics and its cash-return profile which suggest that the stock is well suited for the current market environment. (Editing by Catherine Evans)