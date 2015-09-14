* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct but still down since start of 2015

By Kit Rees and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 14 Britain's top share index rose on Monday, led by technology group ARM and firmer mining stocks, although many traders were wary of taking on big positions before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8 percent to 6,165.81 points, with the index still down 6 percent since the start of 2015 partly due to concerns over a Chinese economic slowdown.

There was little reaction on the FTSE to the weekend's election of left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn as new leader of the opposition Labour Party.

ARM Holdings rose 2.6 percent to make it the best performer on the FTSE. Traders said ARM was benefiting from an upbeat article by Barron's on Apple, which uses ARM designs in its products.

"We remain buyers of ARM," said Aviate Global founding partner Gary Paulin.

Miners also benefited from expectations of more measures from China -- the world's biggest metals consumer -- to tackle the country's economic slowdown.

Chinese stocks fell on Monday after data suggesting economic growth was running below the 2015 target level of about 7 percent heightened concerns about China.

Nevertheless, some traders said the weak data made it more likely that Beijing would implement further stimulus measures, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve could refrain from raising interest rates at its Sept. 17 meeting.

"I think we may be back in a situation where weak data, or bad news, is being taken as good news, i.e. more stimulus could be forthcoming from Beijing," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

Uncertainty over the outcome of the Fed's meeting meant any gains on the FTSE could be short-lived, added equity dealers.

"Understandably, as we draw towards Thursday's long anticipated Fed meeting, the willingness of traders to hold a position throughout the whole week is going to be lower," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahoney. (Editing by Catherine Evans)