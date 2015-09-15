* Kingfisher shares fall after H1 results
* FTSE slips lower
* Experian boosted by HSBC upgrade
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's top equity index
slipped on Tuesday, with home improvements retailer Kingfisher
retreating after a fall in first-half adjusted pre-tax
profits.
Many investors were also refraining from buying up big
positions before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 17 at
which it will decide on whether or not to raise interest rates
for the first time since 2006.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined by 0.3 percent
to 6,066.88 points.
Kingfisher fell 2.6 percent, but credit information company
Experian advanced 0.9 percent after HSBC upgraded it to
"buy" from "hold".
Gerren O'Neill, senior trader at Thames Capital Markets,
expected the FTSE to make little progress before the Fed
meeting.
He added that a decision to raise rates could push the FTSE
down to 5,800-6,000 points, while a decision against raising
rates could lift the FTSE up to 6,200.
"We are expecting consolidation going into the Federal
Reserve meeting," he said.
The FTSE hit a record high of 7,122.74 points in April but
has since been hit by signs of an economic slowdown in China and
the prospect of a Fed rate rise.
A U.S. rate hike could put pressure on the Bank of England
to follow suit. Higher rates often hurt stock markets by
boosting the appeal of bonds and cash, where returns have been
hit by the record low interest rates set by major world central
banks since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The FTSE is down by around 8 percent since the start of
2015.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)