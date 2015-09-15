* FTSE slips 0.1 percent
* Glencore knocked by low coal prices
* Commodities, Fed meeting in focus
* Kingfisher shares fall after H1 results
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's top equity index
slipped on Tuesday, led lower by Glencore which hit another
all-time low as concerns over commodity prices continued to pile
pressure on the stock.
Mining and commodities trader Glencore fell 4.7
percent, touching its record low, after news that three leading
global thermal coal price benchmarks have fallen below levels
last seen during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
Coal prices have been knocked by a sharp slowdown in demand,
especially in Asia, and by stubbornly high mining output.
Other miners also fell, with the sector down
1.6 percent as copper hit a one-week low. However traders said
that Glencore's exposure to coal would ensure its shares, which
have fallen to a series of record lows since July, bore the
brunt of the day's selling.
"The frequency with which Glencore has been the top FTSE
faller in recent weeks is worrying to investors. The underlying
commodity market is offering precious little refuge for them,"
Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG, said.
"The fact they straddle so many different production spheres
within commodities has meant they're getting hit most days, and
the sentiment towards them is weak."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined by 0.1 percent
to 6,080.71 points by 1121 GMT. The FTSE hit a record high of
7,122.74 points in April but has since been hit by signs of an
economic slowdown in China and the prospect of a Fed rate rise,
with commodity stocks leading the falls.
Traders said volumes were likely to remain light before a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 17 at which it will decide
on whether or not to raise interest rates for the first time
since 2006.
"Conditions in China and the "emerging world" also call for
great caution on the part of the Fed, with fears that financial
markets could react poorly if rates are increased prematurely or
without a sound rationale," strategists at Amundi said in a
note.
A U.S. rate hike could put pressure on the Bank of England
to follow suit. Higher rates often hurt stock markets by
boosting the appeal of bonds and cash, where returns have been
hit by the record low interest rates set by major world central
banks since the 2008 global financial crisis.
However, tightening by the Bank of England was seen as less
likely after British annual inflation fell back to zero in
August, ensuring price growth remained far slower than the
central bank's target.
In other stock movers, home improvements retailer Kingfisher
retreated 2.7 percent after a fall in first-half
adjusted pre-tax profits.
However, chip designer ARM rose 2.4 percent after it
said trading was in line, while credit information company
Experian advanced 1.1 percent after HSBC upgraded it to
"buy" from "hold".
