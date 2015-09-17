* FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent
* Engineering companies fall on poor outlook
* Rotork slumps 16 pct after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's share market fell back
on Thursday from its gains in the previous session, with some
engineering companies such as Smiths Group and Rotork
falling because of concern about their outlooks.
Rotork, which makes valve-automation equipment used in the
oil and gas, power and nuclear industries, fell 16 percent. The
company said it expected a decline in full-year revenue and
operating profit after projects were deferred and cancelled and
trading in August was "particularly weak".
Engineer Smiths Group, whose clients include oil majors BP
and Chevron Corp, fell 4 percent. Traders blamed
the effect of Rotork's update.
"Engineers, especially those operating in the oil and gas
sector, have a grim outlook given weaker oil prices. The
challenging environment has been forcing oil companies to defer
or cancel orders, hitting revenues of engineering firms," said
Jawaid Afsar, a trader at Securequity.
Another valve and pump maker, Weir Group, fell 4.2
percent. It was also hurt by its demotion from Britain's FTSE
100 index following a quarterly reshuffle.
Engineering and support services company Babcock
International fell 2 percent. Exane BNP Paribas cut its
target price for the stock to 900 pence from 1,050 pence, saying
"we are becoming increasingly concerned about the earnings risk
profile ... "
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at lower at
6,206.07 points by 0826 GMT. It gained 1.5 percent in the
previous session, when it set a one-week high.
Some investors avoided moves before the Federal Reserve's
interest rate decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting
late on Thursday.
A rate increase would be the first in the United States in
nearly a decade. The Fed will also issue new economic
projections that will provide insight into the pace of future
rate hikes.
Merlin Entertainments fell 1.5 percent after the
world's second-biggest visitor attractions operator said summer
trade had remained weak at its UK theme parks after a roller
coaster crash at its Alton Towers resort in June.
"The aftermath of the Alton Towers tragedy is still being
felt in terms of a reduction in visitor numbers, with the
possibility that this may yet follow through to next season,"
Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)