* FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent
* Engineering companies fall on poor outlook
* Rotork slumps 11 pct after update
* Investors wary ahead of US Federal Reserve decision
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's share market on
Thursday gave up gains from the previous session, with
engineering companies such as Smiths Group and Weir
Group falling following concerns about peer Rotork's
outlook.
Rotork, which makes valve-automation equipment used in the
oil and gas, power and nuclear industries, fell 11 percent. The
company said it expected a decline in full-year revenue and
operating profit after projects were deferred and cancelled and
trading in August was "particularly weak".
Smiths Group, whose clients include oil majors BP and
Chevron Corp, fell 4.5 percent. Traders blamed the
effect of Rotork's update.
"Engineers, especially those operating in the oil and gas
sector, have a grim outlook given weaker oil prices. The
challenging environment has been forcing oil companies to defer
or cancel orders, hitting revenues of engineering firms," said
Jawaid Afsar, a trader at Securequity.
Another valve and pump maker, Weir Group, fell 3.6
percent. It was also hurt by its demotion from Britain's FTSE
100 index following a quarterly reshuffle.
Engineering and support services company Babcock
International fell 1.7 percent. Exane BNP Paribas cut
its target price for the stock to 900 pence from 1,050 pence,
saying "we are becoming increasingly concerned about the
earnings risk profile."
In the mid-caps, oil field service provider Hunting
fell 7.2 percent, while engineering supply group Premier
Farnell's shares touched six-year lows, down 15 percent.
The company reported a drop in full-year adjusted operating
profit and said it would sell its industrial product division
Akron Brass.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,212.88
points by 1132 GMT. It gained 1.5 percent in the previous
session, when it set a one-week high.
Some investors avoided strong moves before the Federal
Reserve's interest rate decision at the end of a two-day policy
meeting late on Thursday.
A rate increase would be the first in the United States in
nearly a decade. The Fed will also issue new economic
projections that will provide insight into the pace of future
rate hikes.
"My gut feel by the smallest margin conceivable to man is
that the Fed will not put interest rates up, but will in such
circumstances issue a fairly hawkish communiqué within which
they will inform the markets of their intention to raise
interest rates before too long," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
market analyst at Charles Stanley.
He pointed to a divide between market pricing which suggests
no more than a 30 percent probability of a rate hike and the
independent economic forecasting community which has been split
almost 50-50.
