* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 1 percent
* Miner Glencore falls on equity placing concerns
* Gold miners up as weaker dollar boost metal price
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's top share index fell
sharply on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest
rates unchanged on concerns about the health of the global
economy.
Recent financial market volatility and disappointing
inflation data contributed to the Fed's decision to hold rates
steady, but the committee maintained its bias towards a rate
hike sometime this year, while lowering its long-term outlook
for the economy.
"Markets have increasingly become worried about the
sustainability of global growth and the Federal Reserve's
reluctance to raise interest rates fuels those concerns," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC, said.
"The Fed's assessment of the global economic conditions has
made investors nervous as uncertainty about the timing of a U.S.
rate hike continues. We think that a rate hike could still be
announced in December."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1 percent to
6,126.45 points by 1045 GMT. The benchmark index is down nearly
7 percent so far this year.
"Markets have taken cues from the U.S., but uncertainty
prevails and choppiness is the only certain result. Deflation is
a concern. China is a concern, and oil prices look set to take
another leg lower," Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital
Group, said.
The UK oil and gas index fell 1.6 percent,
tracking weaker crude oil prices.
Commodities trader and miner Glencore led the
fallers, down 4.6 percent and trading near a record low after
trade bodies raised questions about its recent $2.5 billion
equity placing.
On the positive side, some precious metal mining companies
surged on expectations that the Fed's move to hold U.S. interest
rates would keep the dollar under pressure and lift gold prices.
Shares in miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo
rose 4.4 percent and 5.1 percent respectively.
In the mid-caps, healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare
rose 6.6 percent after McKesson Corporation
agreed to buy its pharmaceutical distribution division.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Janet Lawrence)