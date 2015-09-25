* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 2 percent
* Commodity stocks track metals, oil prices
* Synergy surges after clearing way for Steris deal
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's top share index
climbed in morning trading on Friday, with commodities stocks
bouncing back on a recovery in copper and crude oil
prices.
The UK mining index and the oil and gas index
rose 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively,
helped by a 1.7 to 3.5 percent rise in shares of Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton, BP, Tullow Oil and
Anglo American.
Glencore rose 5 percent, after hitting a new record low on
Thursday, in line with a bounce in the commodities sector. The
share has slumped abut 60 percent in the past three months alone
due to a sharp drop in commodity prices amid concerns for
economic growth in China.
However, oil prices rose on Friday as strong seasonal demand
from China outweighed weak consumer data from Japan. Copper
prices also advanced after sharp declines in the past sessions.
"Given that the commodity stocks have been hammered so hard
in the last couple of weeks, traders are very quick to latch on
to any positive news. Copper and oil prices have made relatively
small gains today, but mining and energy stocks have responded
quite strongly," IG analyst David Madden said.
"It suggests that we are possibly seeing some short-covering
and bargain-hunting. But these companies are in a long-term
downward trend and we have no reason to believe that the trend
is coming to an end any time soon."
Shares in mid-cap Synergy Health surged 44 percent
after the company said the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Ohio had ruled against the Federal Trade
Commission's request for a preliminary injunction to block
Steris's acquisition of the firm.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 2 percent at
6,082.28 points by 0805 GMT after falling 1.2 percent in the
previous session. The benchmark index is still down more than 7
percent so far this year.
"Despite things looking much more positive this morning
compared to just 24 hours ago, it still needs to be seen if the
positive momentum can be sustained or, as the day progresses,
the bears will once again gain the upper hand," Markus Huber,
senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said in a note.
"Should yesterday's lows hold and stocks continue to move
higher from here, together with the lows seen in August this
would most certainly constitute a major bottom, possibly
resulting in a massive short-squeeze in the days ahead."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Kevin Liffey)