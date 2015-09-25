* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 2.5 percent at close
* Commodities stocks track metals, oil prices
* Banks buoyed by improved investor sentiment
* Autocatalyst maker Jonathan Matthey rebounds
* Synergy surges after clearing way for Steris deal
(Adds detail and updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's top share index
climbed the most in a month on Friday afternoon as energy stocks
bounced back on a recovery in crude oil prices following
stronger than expected U.S. economic growth data.
Investors also pointed to Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's comments on Thursday that revived talk of an
interest-rate hike this year, which would put U.S. monetary
policy back on the path to normality after years of near-zero
rates.
"You're seeing Janet Yellen's comments last night being
cheered by the markets as seeing quite a nice push higher ...
giving investors the confidence to step back into the market and
pick up stocks at bargain prices," said Jonathan Roy, advisory
investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 2.5 percent at
its close, its biggest one-day jump since Aug. 27, at 6,109.01
points after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session. The
benchmark index is still down almost 7 percent so far this year.
Financial companies also gained, with Barclays and
HSBC Holdings up more than 3 percent and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group rising 2.7 percent.
The UK oil and gas index rose 2 percent, with
BP up 3.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell up 1.9
percent in the wake of data showing the U.S. economy grew more
than previously estimated in the second quarter.
Mining companies, despite staging a rebound early on in the
session, steadied in line with copper prices. The UK
mining index was up 0.2 percent, although it is
down almost 14 percent for the month.
"Given that the commodity stocks have been hammered so hard
in the last couple of weeks, traders are very quick to latch on
to any positive news. Copper and oil prices have made relatively
small gains today, but mining and energy stocks have responded
quite strongly," IG analyst David Madden said.
Autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey was up 5
percent, rebounding from Tuesday's heavy sell-off amid the
scandal at German carmaker Volkswagen AG, which said
it had cheated in U.S. emissions diesel tests.
"There were some doomsday predictions earlier on in the week
that the automobile sector and anything to do with it was done
... as we move into the weekend, these fears are being played
down," said Roy, adding that investors were now picking the
stock back up and buying some value.
Shares in mid-cap Synergy Health leapt 42 percent
after the company said the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Ohio had ruled against the Federal Trade
Commission's request for a move to block Steris from buying it
out.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)