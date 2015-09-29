* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct at close, underperforms Europe
* Glencore, miners rebound after sell-off
* Wolseley sinks after lowering forecast
* Shire, healthcare stocks suffer U.S. ripples
(Updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's leading share index
fell on Tuesday, with a rebound for the mining sector failing to
offset the impact of a cut in revenue growth prospects from
plumbing supplies group Wolseley and the ripple effect
from a U.S. healthcare sell-off.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.8 percent at 5,909.24
points at its close, underperforming the broader pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300.
Glencore led the mining sector higher and staged
its biggest one-day gain, surging almost 17 percent after about
a third of its market value was wiped out on Monday.
Sector peer Antofagasta rose 2.2 percent. The
broader FTSE 350 mining index was up 2.9 percent
and the materials sector, which contains FTSE 100 mining stocks,
added 5.5 points to the benchmark index.
"Glencore is certainly the poster boy for this crisis in
commodity stocks and we think that markets will continue to be
volatile as concerns ricochet between China, deflation and U.S.
interest rate hikes," Bestinvest managing director, Jason
Hollands, said.
However, with only one more trading day before the end of
the third quarter, fundamental change in overall investor
sentiment looked unlikely as an emerging markets-driven
commodities sell-off persisted.
"It's a difficult environment for the market at the
quarter-end ... Institutional investors will be tidying their
books up," said Guy Foster, head of research at Brewin Dolphin.
"It does seem like we are in a prolonged downturn for
commodities."
Wolseley shares were the worst performers in the FTSE 100,
dropping 12.5 percent after the company lowered its revenue
growth outlook. Its losses took 5.3 points off the FTSE
100.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts cut forecasts for
Wolseley on expectations that its growth in the United States
would be curbed in 2016 by weak industrial demand from the oil
and gas sector and a strong U.S. dollar, although they
reiterated their "Buy" rating on the stock.
Drugmaker Shire also underperformed, down 3.1
percent, with rivals AstraZeneca, Novartis and
Roche also weakening after a U.S. biotechnology
sell-off spread to Europe.
Pharmaceutical stocks took nearly 10 points off the FTSE
100. The STOXX 600 Europe healthcare index fell 1.8
percent.
U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Monday attacked "massive" price
rises for two heart drugs from Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, which tumbled 16.5 percent.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 6 percent on
Monday, extending losses from last week when Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticised drug pricing.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)