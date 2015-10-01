* FTSE 100 up 1.2 percent, slightly outperforms Europe

* Natural resources cos rally as commodity prices steady

* Miner Glencore leads the gainers

* Tullow Oil surges 11 percent

By Kit Rees

LONDON Oct 1 UK shares rallied on Thursday as miners and oil & gas companies were boosted by higher commodities prices, following weak Chinese data that prompted hopes for further stimulus.

Data from China, the world's biggest consumer of raw materials, showed on Thursday that its factory activity shrank in September.

Traders are now betting on sector specific stimulus from Chinese authorities to shore up its manufacturing industry.

"China is warming investor sentiment this morning, really pushing the markets higher," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said, adding the fact that Chinese markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday removed uncertainty.

"[There are] some hopes of stability there," he said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.5 percent at 6,154.80 points at 0850 GMT, slightly outperforming European indexes.

Miners led the gainers after metals prices were buoyed by the Chinese data, with copper rising as traders moved to short-cover their positions in holiday-thinned trading.

Glencore was up 5.3 percent after a note from broker Citi maintained its "buy" rating on the stock. It also cut jobs at its South African coal mine.

The Swiss-based miner plummeted to an all-time low on Monday over fears concerning its $30 billion debt pile, yet rebounded on Tuesday after saying that its business remained operationally and financially robust.

"There seems to be quite a consensus that the move earlier on in the week was a little bit overdone ... how long this move to the upside lasts remains to be seen," said Charles Hanover Investments' Roy.

Fellow miners Anglo American and BHP Billiton also rose, up 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Crude oil prices, which edged higher on an estimation that demand had risen in the first half of the year, boosted British oil & gas companies, with Tullow Oil leading the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, surging 11 percent. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Tom Heneghan)