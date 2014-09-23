* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct in early trade
* Pharma shares weigh as U.S. unveils new tax rules
* Tate & Lyle down 16 pct after profit warning
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 23 Healthcare shares pushed
Britain's main equity index lower on Tuesday as new U.S. tax
rules dented the takeover appeal of companies such as Shire
and AstaZeneca for U.S. suitors.
Market sentiment was also depressed by surveys showing
French business activity contracting again in September and
Germany's manufacturing sector growing at its slowest pace since
June 2013, casting a shadow over the euro zone's recovery
prospects.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new rules, effective
immediately, which will reduce the tax benefits available to
companies which strike tax "inversion" deals. Such deals allow
firms to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.
Britain's more favourable tax regime has been a key factor
fuelling U.S. takeover interest in London-listed companies,
particularly in the healthcare sector.
Drugmaker Shire, which is being acquired by the United
States' AbbVie's, tumbled 6 percent. AstaZeneca, which
turned down a bid from Pfizer earlier this year, fell 5
percent and medical devices manufacturer Smith & Nephew Plc
, also tipped as a U.S. bid target, shed 3.5 percent.
Overall, the healthcare sector knocked 23 points off the
FTSE 100, which was down 50.39 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,723.24 points at 0637 GMT.
The index had closed down 64.29 points on Monday, extending
its retreat from this month's 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.
"I think we're going to be treading water around here for a
bit," said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam
Securities UK, adding that he saw the index hovering in the
6,720-6,730 area.
"I can see a bit of weakness but I can't see it going
through the floor."
Mid-cap sweetener maker Tate & Lyle fell 16 percent
after it said its annual profit would be hit by significant
disruption to its supply chain and increased competition for its
Splenda sucralose sweetener.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth Jones)