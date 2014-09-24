* FTSE 100 index up 0.07 pct after recent falls
* Vodafone, Fresnillo among top gainers
* Draghi's pledge of continued support helps
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's top share index
steadied on Wednesday, with supportive comments from European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and gains from Fresnillo
after positive comments from a top bank on its outlook
underpinning the market.
Draghi said euro zone monetary policy would remain
accommodative for a long period and that the goal was to push up
inflation from near zero towards the ECB's target of just below
2 percent.
"Mario Draghi is no doubt moving closer towards a potential
shift to implement quantitative easing (QE) with each measure
that fails to generate growth of inflation and output," Alpari
analyst Joshua Mahony said.
Silver and gold miner Fresnillo topped the
blue-chip leader board, up 2.4 percent, after UBS added it to
its "most preferred" list. It cited the recent acquisition of
Newmont Mining Corp's 44-percent stake in Mexican gold
mining joint venture Penmont as a small medium-term positive.
"After recent share price weakness we see attractive long
term value in Fresnillo and are attracted to its low cost
assets, production growth, high return projects, exploration
upside and conservative management," UBS analysts said.
Index heavyweight Vodafone also helped the market to
stabilise, rising 2.3 percent to feature among the top gainers,
with traders citing some takeover speculation.
Its shares also got support after a European Commission
source said late on Tuesday that EU regulators were set to
remove limits on the prices that leading telecoms firms can
charge smaller operators for accessing their networks.
By 1442 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.07 percent at
6,680.75 74 points, having fallen more than 2 percent at the
start of the week on profit warnings from Tesco and
Tate & Lyle, and more weak economic data from the euro
zone, Britain's biggest trading partner.
That loss left the benchmark looking "oversold" on its
14-day Relative Strength Index, a technical momentum indicator,
and traders said they were looking to buy back into the market.
"The markets have a taken a few hits recently, but I think
the returns are still on the upside with regards to equities.
People are prepared to take some extra risk and chase equities
in search of yields," David Battersby, investment manager at
Redmayne-Bentley, said.
Also among the top fallers were stocks trading without their
latest dividend, namely Old Mutual and Centrica.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)