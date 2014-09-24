* FTSE 100 closes 0.5 pct higher after recent falls
* BHP Billiton, Vodafone among top gainers
* Draghi's pledge of continued support helps
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's top share index ended
higher on Wednesday, with gains from BHP Billiton on its
plan to list a spin-off company also in London and supportive
comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi underpinning the market.
BHP Billiton rose in late trading and ended 3.2 percent
higher, the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index, after
saying it would list the demerged company having aluminium,
coal, manganese, nickel and silver assets worth an estimated $16
billion in London, Sidney and Johannesburg.
The market also got support from comments from Draghi, who
said euro zone monetary policy would remain accommodative for a
long period and that the goal was to push up inflation from near
zero towards its target of just below 2 percent.
"Mario Draghi is no doubt moving closer towards a potential
shift to implement quantitative easing (QE) with each measure
that fails to generate growth of inflation and output," Alpari
analyst Joshua Mahony said.
The FTSE 100 finished 0.5 percent higher at 6,706.27
points after staying almost flat during most of the session. It
gained in the last hour of trading, tracking higher U.S. stocks.
The FTSE had fallen 2 percent at the start of the week on
profit warnings from Tate & Lyle and Tesco and
more weak economic data from the euro zone, Britain's biggest
trading partner. S&P put Tesco on "creditwatch negative" after
news it had overstated its half-year profit guidance.
That loss for the FTSE 100 index left the benchmark looking
"oversold" on its 14-day Relative Strength Index, a technical
momentum indicator, and traders said they were looking to buy
back into the market.
"The markets have a taken a few hits recently, but I think
the returns are still on the upside with regards to equities.
People are prepared to take some extra risk and chase equities
in search of yields," David Battersby, investment manager at
Redmayne-Bentley, said.
Index heavyweight Vodafone rose 2.8 percent, with
traders citing some takeover speculation and after a European
Commission source said EU regulators were set to remove limits
on the prices that leading telecoms firms can charge smaller
operators for accessing their networks.
Miner Fresnillo rose 2.2 percent after UBS added it
to its "most preferred" list. It cited the recent acquisition of
Newmont Mining Corp's 44 percent stake in Mexican gold
mining joint venture Penmont as a small medium-term positive.
"After recent share price weakness we see attractive
long-term value in Fresnillo and are attracted to its low cost
assets, production growth, high return projects, exploration
upside and conservative management," UBS analysts said.
Stocks trading without their latest dividend included Old
Mutual and Centrica.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)