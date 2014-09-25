* Direct Line rises after selling units to Mapfre
* FTSE edges higher
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's main equity index
nudged higher on Thursday, with insurer Direct Line
outperforming after it agreed to sell some of its international
businesses to Spanish peer Mapfre.
Direct Line's shares rose by around 3 percent, after the
company sold its Italian and German affiliates to Mapfre for 550
million euros ($700 million), in what traders said was a good
sale price for the British insurer.
Direct Line was the best-performing stock, in percentage
terms, on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which was up by
0.1 percent - or 7.05 points - to 6,713.32 points in early
session trading.
"We are seeing a base here for the FTSE to push higher,"
said Dafydd Davies, partner at London-based firm Charles Hanover
Investments.
Davies said the FTSE could return to the 6,800-6,850 point
level, provided that any pull-back on the UK stock market did
not push the FTSE 100 below the 6,650 point level.
Traders added the UK stock market was also benefiting from a
rise in European equity markets in general, which were supported
by a reiteration by European Central Bank (ECB) head Mario
Draghi that the ECB was prepared to launch new economic stimulus
measures to boost the euro zone economy.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar expected the FTSE to
hit a record high of 7,000 points by the end of 2014, but added
he would not look to buy into the index at current levels.
"Given that this is a traditionally weak period in equity
markets, I would not want to chase this market higher and would
be happy to buy in the low 6,600 points area. However, I still
favour a move to 7,000 by year-end," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro)
(Editing by Toby Chopra)