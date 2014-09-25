* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct, lags continental indexes

* Oil and mining shares weigh on expectations of tighter Fed

* Index to hit 6,600 points before rebound - Securequity

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's main equity index gave away early gains to become the only major European index to trade slightly below the gain line on Thursday, pummelled by heavyweight mining and energy stocks.

Shares in oil majors such as BP and global miner BHP Billiton, which make money selling commodities, were the biggest drag on the FTSE as oil and copper prices fell on concerns about a future tightening of U.S. monetary policy at a time of sluggish demand from emerging markets.

Dollar-priced commodities have been hit by a surge in the greenback, currently at a four-year high against a basket of major currencies, as investors position for the end of the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme next month. That is seen by some as paving the way for future interest rate hikes.

Shares in basic materials and energy companies knocked a combined 17 points off the FTSE 100 which was down 6.15 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,700.12 points at 1100 GMT.

"The FTSE's weighting is so tilted towards oil an mining that it skews the performance significantly," Shai Heffetz, managing director of spreadbetting firm InterTrader, said.

"The UK economy, however, is doing well so I'd go for a discrete selection of stocks and sectors rather than the FTSE as a whole."

He cited British supermarkets as an example of a sector due for a recovery after its recent selloff, which has seen shares in market leader Tesco halve in price over one year.

Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct is also betting that shares in Tesco, down 0.6 percent at 1100 GMT, will stop falling. The firm said on Thursday it has written a put option on a small stake in the embattled supermarket chain.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar expected the FTSE to fall further before rebounding to hit a record high of 7,000 points by the end of 2014.

"Given that this is a traditionally weak period in equity markets, I would not want to chase this market higher and would be happy to buy in the low 6,600 points area," Afsar said. "However, I still favour a move to 7,000 by year-end," he said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro) (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)