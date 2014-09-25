* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct, lags continental indexes
* Oil and mining shares weigh on expectations of tighter Fed
* Property-based shares fall as BoE Carney says hike nearer
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 lagged all
major European indices on Thursday, as concern that Britain and
the United States will soon tighten monetary policy pulled down
mining and energy stocks, as well as companies exposed to the UK
property market.
Shares in oil major BP and global mining company BHP
Billiton were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100,
as oil and copper prices fell on expectations U.S. monetary
policy will tighten at a time of sluggish demand from emerging
markets.
Dollar-priced commodities have been hit by a surge in the
U.S. currency, now at a four-year high against a basket of major
currencies. Investors are positioning for the end of the Federal
Reserve's quantitative easing programme next month, which some
feel may pave the way for future interest rate hikes.
Shares in basic materials and energy companies knocked a
combined 25 points off the FTSE 100, which was down
25.23 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,681.04 points at 1312 GMT.
"The FTSE's weighting is so tilted towards oil and mining
that it skews the performance significantly," said Shai Heffetz,
managing director of spreadbetting firm InterTrader. "The UK
economy, however, is doing well, so I'd go for a discrete
selection of stocks and sectors rather than the FTSE as a
whole."
He cited British supermarkets as an example of a sector due
for a recovery after its recent selloff, which has seen shares
in market leader Tesco halve in price over one year.
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, Sports Direct,
is also betting that shares in Tesco, down 0.7 percent
at 1312 GMT, will stop falling. The firm said on Thursday it has
written a put option on a small stake in the embattled
supermarket chain.
BOE RATE HIKE GETTING NEARER
The FTSE 100 slightly extended losses in the afternoon after
Governor Mark Carney said the Bank of England was getting nearer
to raising interest rates.
The comment hit shares in real estate companies such as
Hammerson and builder Persimmon, which stand to
lose if higher borrowing costs puncture demand for UK property.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar expected the FTSE to
fall further before rebounding to hit a record high of 7,000
points by the end of 2014.
"Given that this is a traditionally weak period in equity
markets, I would not want to chase this market higher and would
be happy to buy in the low 6,600 points area," Afsar said.
"However, I still favour a move to 7,000 by year-end," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro)
