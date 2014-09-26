* FTSE 100 flat but set for weekly loss
* Banks rally on signs of settlement to FX probe
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 26 Stronger bank shares helped
Britain's top equity index stabilise on Friday after losses
earlier in the session, although the UK stock market was still
set for a weekly decline.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,643.66
points going into the close of the trading session, flat on the
day but down around 3 percent since the start of the week.
Banks gave the biggest lift to the market, with the FTSE 350
Banking Index rising by 0.3 percent on signs that a
regulatory probe into alleged foreign exchange rate manipulation
may soon be settled.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority held talks this week
with six banks over a coordinated settlement after its
investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in
the global currency market, banking sources told Reuters on
Friday.
The settlement would see banks pay different sums, depending
on the gravity of transgression, which could total just under 2
billion pounds ($3.3 billion) and would be confirmed
simultaneously, the sources said.
Justin Haque, a director at Hobart Capital Markets, said a
settlement on this scale would be a relief for the sector as
some had expected a bigger settlement figure.
Standard Chartered and HSBC, which have a
big business presence in India, got a further lift as Indian
shares rose after Standard & Poor's raised its sovereign credit
outlook on India to "stable" from "negative".
Despite Friday's stabilisation on the UK stock market, some
traders felt the FTSE would make little progress in the near
term.
U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants have
made some investors wary of buying up new equity positions.
Investors were also preparing for a possible end to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme of economic
stimulus measures next month, which some feel may pave the way
for future interest rate rises.
