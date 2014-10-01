* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, only major European index in the
red
* Supermarkets lead decline as Sainsbury announces dividend
review
* Tesco hit by FCA investigation
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 1 Britain's FTSE 100 was the
only major European index to trade lower on Wednesday, hit by
fresh declines in supermarket shares after Sainsbury put its
dividend under review and Tesco said it was under investigation
by regulators.
Shares in Sainsbury, down 2 percent at 0743 GMT,
touched their lowest level since the 2008 crisis after the
retailer said it would review its payout and its entire strategy
in light of falling sales.
Britain's largest retailer, Tesco, was down 2.2
percent after saying the country's financial watchdog had
started a full investigation into the company. The investigation
comes after an accounting scandal that has wiped nearly 4
billion pounds (6.48 billion US dollar) from the British
grocer's market capitalisation over the past week and a half.
"They're coming up with nasty surprises, and it's difficult
to know when the next nasty surprise can come out," said Mike
Franklin, investment strategist at Beaufort Securities. "Many
people have been comfortable with Sainsbury's and now find that
things are not quite as they expected."
The broader FTSE 100 index was down 15.94 points, or
0.2 percent, at 6,606.78 points at 0743 GMT. It was the only
major European index to trade lower after some
better-than-expected economic data from Italy helped trigger a
bounce in euro zone stocks.
Heavyweight oil stocks also weighed on the FTSE after crude
prices fell to their lowest level since 2012 late
on Tuesday.
The FTSE has fallen roughly 5 percent since reaching a 14
1/2-year high in early September, underperforming some of its
continental peers, such as Germany's Dax.
Charts on the FTSE's December future, which is
widely tracked by technical traders, showed it had plunged
through a series of support levels corresponding to the
retracement of its August rally, suggesting downside momentum
was strong.
The contract was currently testing the 78.7 percent
Fibonacci retracement level at 6,580 points.
"We've been breaking levels cleanly on this leg lower which
encourages me to think we can continue with it," Clive Lambert,
an analyst at Futures Techs, said.
"I'm particularly watching that 6581.81 in the futures
today."
(1 US dollar = 0.6169 British pound)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)