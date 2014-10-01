* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, only major European index in the red

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 1 Britain's FTSE 100 was the only major European index to trade lower on Wednesday, hit by fresh declines in supermarket shares after Sainsbury put its dividend under review and Tesco said it was under investigation by regulators.

Shares in Sainsbury, down 2 percent at 0743 GMT, touched their lowest level since the 2008 crisis after the retailer said it would review its payout and its entire strategy in light of falling sales.

Britain's largest retailer, Tesco, was down 2.2 percent after saying the country's financial watchdog had started a full investigation into the company. The investigation comes after an accounting scandal that has wiped nearly 4 billion pounds (6.48 billion US dollar) from the British grocer's market capitalisation over the past week and a half.

"They're coming up with nasty surprises, and it's difficult to know when the next nasty surprise can come out," said Mike Franklin, investment strategist at Beaufort Securities. "Many people have been comfortable with Sainsbury's and now find that things are not quite as they expected."

The broader FTSE 100 index was down 15.94 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,606.78 points at 0743 GMT. It was the only major European index to trade lower after some better-than-expected economic data from Italy helped trigger a bounce in euro zone stocks.

Heavyweight oil stocks also weighed on the FTSE after crude prices fell to their lowest level since 2012 late on Tuesday.

The FTSE has fallen roughly 5 percent since reaching a 14 1/2-year high in early September, underperforming some of its continental peers, such as Germany's Dax.

Charts on the FTSE's December future, which is widely tracked by technical traders, showed it had plunged through a series of support levels corresponding to the retracement of its August rally, suggesting downside momentum was strong.

The contract was currently testing the 78.7 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 6,580 points.

"We've been breaking levels cleanly on this leg lower which encourages me to think we can continue with it," Clive Lambert, an analyst at Futures Techs, said.

"I'm particularly watching that 6581.81 in the futures today." (1 US dollar = 0.6169 British pound) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)